New Italian Covid cases above 10,000 for first time since May

Italy reported 72 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 74 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 10,172 from 7,698, breaching the 10,000 threshold for the first time since May 8.

Italy has registered 132,965 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.9 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 – not including those in intensive care – stood at 4,060 on Wednesday, up from 3,970 a day earlier.

There were 39 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 41 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 486 from a previous 481.

Some 537,765 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 684,710, the health ministry said.

Photo – People during coronavirus pandemic in Piazza Navona, Rome, Italy. EPA-EFE/ANSA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI