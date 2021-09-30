New Pact on Migration and Asylum: reporting on developments and stepping up fight against migrant exploitation

Reading Time: 2 minutes

One year on from the adoption of the proposal for a New Pact on Migration and Asylum, the Commission is today presenting a Report on Migration and Asylum.

The Commission is also adopting a renewed EU action plan against migrant smuggling and a Communication on the application of the Employers Sanctions Directive. As part of the comprehensive approach to migration under the New Pact on Migration and Asylum, these initiatives aim to prevent organised exploitation of migrants and reduce irregular migration, in coherence with the New Pact’s aim to promote sustainable and orderly management of migration. The initiatives will address both persistent challenges in dismantling organised criminal groups, as well as the need to adapt to new challenges including state-sponsored migrant smuggling, in response to the situation at the EU’s external borders with Belarus.

Vice-President for Promoting our European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas said: “Last week marked one year since we put our proposals on the table for a New Pact on Migration and Asylum. Whilst progress on their adoption has been painfully slow, at the same time, migratory challenges have continued to arise in forms new and old. From continued pressure in the Central Mediterranean, to a deteriorating situation in Afghanistan and new pressure on our Eastern borders, all of these developments show the imperative need for a sustainable European asylum and migration framework. The Pact proposals, if adopted, could greatly improve Member States’ ability to deal with a whole range of issues currently faced. And if we have learnt anything in recent years, it should be that flying solo on these issues is not an option. Now is the time to come together around solutions.”

Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said: “We’ve made important progress on the New Pact on Migration and Asylum, and recent events underline the urgency of making progress on our carefully balanced proposals: the screening and Eurodac proposals will allow for proper checks of all those arriving in the EU while being complimented by our proposals on solidarity. Agreeing on our resettlement framework regulation will help Europe have a stronger voice on the global scene by showing how we and Member States are practically offering protection to people in need. We have balance, now we need delivery.”