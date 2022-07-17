New study suggests men under 40 shouldn’t have more than a shot glass of beer per day,

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The amount of alcohol that can cause health risks to people under 40 may be substantially lower than first thought.

A safe daily limit for younger men is just one small, 38ml shot glass of beer per day, a new study suggests.

Women aged 39 and under can have a little more – two tablespoons of wine, or 100ml or beer.

The research is drastically at odds with guidance from the NHS, which recommends Britons avoid regularly drinking more than 14 units per week.

That’s equivalent to six pints of average-strength beer, or 10 small glasses of low-strength wine.

However, for those aged over 40, a drink or two can actually help ward off heart disease, strokes and diabetes.

And for over 65s, the risks of “health loss from alcohol consumption” are only reached from the fourth standard drink onwards.

Researchers looked at the risk of alcohol consumption on 22 health outcomes, including injuries, cardiovascular diseases and cancers using 2020 Global Burden of Disease data.

They used the information to estimate how much alcohol a person can drink before taking on excess risks to their health compared with someone who does not drink any alcohol.

They found the level of alcohol that can be consumed without increasing health risks rises throughout a lifetime.

