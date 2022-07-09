New wave of Omicron mutations spreading across Europe, EU Medicines Agency warns

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A new wave of Covid-19 is sweeping across Europe driven by Omicron mutations, an EU Medicines Agency official has warned.

Head of vaccines at the agency, Marco Cavaleri, has said “the increase in transmission among older age groups is starting to translate into severe disease”.

The increase in the number of people testing positive is being driven by the BA.4 and BA.5 mutations of the Omicron variant.

In April, the EMA advised people aged over 80 to get a second vaccine booster. Now, they recommend people aged between 60-79 and medically vulnerable of any age to get the booster.

Mr Cavaleri said: “As this new wave is unfolding over the EU, it is essential to maintain protection of vulnerable groups and avoid any postponement of vaccination.”

Most coronavirus restrictions have been dropped across Europe and many people are using the summer to take a holiday for the first time since the pandemic began.

On June 30, the World Health Organisation said the number of new cases globally had risen 18% in the previous week, with more than 4.1 million cases reported.

