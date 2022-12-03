New Xbox survey finds video games are shaking up holiday traditions

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The end-of-the-year holiday season is a time filled with togetherness, cheer, and gift-giving. And this year, you can add video games to that list! A new survey from YouGov commissioned by Xbox reveals how video games are shaking up familiar holiday traditions for families throughout the country.

According to the survey, a huge 78% of Brits typically play video games over the holidays, and according to Xbox Game Pass family-friendly games like Minecraft and Forza Horizon 5 accounted for more than 50% of games played during the holidays in 2021, an increase over the last 2 years.

60% of Brits believe that video games are a great way to interact virtually with family and friends who might not be with us during the holidays, showing the power of games to nurture connections with loved ones. What’s more, nearly three quarters of Brits (72%) believe that it’s the variety of video games available that means everyone can play – from kids to grandparents.

In fact, 37% of survey respondents cited video games as the activity with the potential to bring people together more than any other, and 39% adding that video games cause fewer arguments than board games. Could video games therefore offer the secret to creating your most connected and harmonious festive period yet and save us from festive fall outs?

Another reason for the huge popularity of video gaming around the holidays is their ability to help people relax, with 60% saying playing video games with family and loved ones is a great way to reset and relax over the Holiday period.

As well as providing a much-loved holiday pastime, it’s clear Brits also see games as ideal inspiration for gifting. With just over half (52%) of Brits who anticipate buying gifts this holiday season stating that affordability is their top priority this season.

You can check out the full results of the global survey on the Xbox Wire.

