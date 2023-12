Reading Time: < 1 minute

Traditional lavish New Year’s Eve Italian home dinners are to cost around 2% more this year due to a cost-of-living rise, Altroconsumo said this week.

The iconic pig’s trotter with lentils, said to bring cash and good luck in the coming year, are to cost about 13% more, said the consumer group.

Some protected origin cotechino has risen a record 43% in price this year, it said.

Lentils are up 3%.

But the cost of salmon is 4% down on 2022, said Altroconsumo.

Via ANSA

