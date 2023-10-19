Sports

Newcastle confirm Tonali under investigation for illegal betting

321 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) – Newcastle United’s Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali is under investigation in relation to illegal betting, the Premier League club said.

Tonali joined Newcastle from AC Milan in July for a reported fee of 70 million euros ($74 million), a record sum for an Italian player. Legal and sporting authorities are investigating the use of illegal betting platforms by soccer players in Italy.

“Newcastle United can confirm Sandro Tonali is subject to investigation by the Italian Prosecutor’s Office and Italian Football Federation (FIGC) in relation to illegal betting activity,” the club said in a statement.

“Sandro is fully engaging with the investigation and will continue to cooperate with all relevant authorities. He and his family will continue to receive the club’s full support.”

Juventus’s Nicolo Fagioli received a seven-month ban as part of a settlement with the FIGC after breaching rules on betting on matches, on Tuesday. Fagioli is under investigation by prosecutors in Turin for allegedly betting on illegal websites.

As the investigation into Tonali is ongoing, Newcastle said they were unable to offer any further comment at this time.

Once you're here...

  • Neymar to have surgery after rupturing ACL, meniscus – Brazil FA

    Neymar to have surgery after rupturing ACL, meniscus – Brazil FA

    Cde19th October 2023
    By Fernando Kallas Neymar will undergo surgery after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee during a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay, Brazil...
  • Euro 2024 Results Round Up

    Euro 2024 Results Round Up

    Cde18th October 2023
    England became the eighth team to qualify for UEFA EURO 2024 after a 3-1 win against Italy moved them on to 16 points in Group C, but there was frustration for Hungary as they...
  • Euro 2024 Qualifying Results Round Up

    Euro 2024 Qualifying Results Round Up

    Cde15th October 2023
    Goalie Denes Dibusz of Hungary in action during the UEFA EURO 2024 group G qualifying soccer match Hungary vs Serbia in Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, 14 October 2023....
%d bloggers like this: