NHS told not to give vaccine to people suffering from significant allergic reactions

Reading Time: < 1 minute
People with a history of significant allergic reactions should not receive the Covid vaccine, the medicines regulator has said, after two NHS workers experienced symptoms on Wednesday, The Guardian reports.
Both of the NHS staff carry adrenaline auto injectors, suggesting they have suffered reactions in the past. These kind of devices, of which the best-known brand is the EpiPen, administer a swift adrenaline boost to counter allergic reactions that occur when some people, for instance, eat nuts.
The patient information leaflet with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine says it should not be given to people allergic to any substance in the vaccine, raising questions about the wisdom of NHS trusts selecting those staff members to be vaccinated.
“Signs of an allergic reaction may include itchy skin rash, shortness of breath and swelling of the face or tongue,” says the leaflet.
The Guardian
9th December 2020
The public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia continued on Wednesday afternoon.
The former Head of News of the Public Broadcasting Services, Reno Bugeja and a representative for the Ministry for Justice, Johann Galea gav...
9th December 2020
The Cabinet has today approved a draft law to amend the conditions required for divorce, and the draft will be presented before Parliament this evening.
The Government said in a statement that the work on this draft called for a strong legal comm...
9th December 2020
Auditor General Charles Deguara scolded MPs during a Public Accounts Committee as both sides butted heads over the Electrogas audit report.
"We aren't a football referee. If in 20 years we come to building a new power station we can work on...
9th December 2020
Malta is considering a Proof of Vaccination document to be handed to all those who take the COVID-19 vaccine, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said on Wednesday.
She said the country's health database already includes a featu...
9th December 2020
Health Canada on Wednesday approved the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE , clearing the way for shots to be delivered and administered across the country.
The nation's first coronavirus vaccine green light comes under a new interi...
9th December 2020
OSLO (Reuters) -Travellers to Norway will be able to undergo a mandatory ten-day quarantine in a place of their choosing if they can document that they can respect quarantine conditions, the Nordic country's justice minister said on Wednesday.
Pr...
9th December 2020
LISBON (Reuters) - The head of Portugal's SEF border service resigned on Wednesday after months of backlash over the fatal beating of a Ukrainian man detained at Lisbon airport for trying to enter the country without a valid visa.
Ihor Homenyuk, ...
9th December 2020
Banning the use of microplastics in products such as cosmetics and detergents across the European Union would prevent 500,000 tonnes of microplastics from polluting the environment over 20 years, the EU Chemicals Agency ECHA said on Wednesday.
Th...
9th December 2020
Dec 9 (Reuters) - YouTube said on Wednesday it would start removing content that falsely allege widespread fraud changed the outcome of the U.S. presidential election, in a change to its more hands-off stance on videos making similar claims.
The ...
9th December 2020
BRUSSELS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are expected to agree over Brussels dinner on Wednesday that more trade talks are needed and a new EU-UK partnership pact is stil...
Like this: Like Loading...
Related