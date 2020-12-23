Nicola Sturgeon apologises for breaching coronavirus rules

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has apologised after she was pictured breaching coronavirus rules by taking off her face mask at a funeral wake.

A photograph, published by the Scottish Sun, shows Ms Sturgeon chatting to three women in a bar while standing at a distance but not wearing a mask.

Face coverings for customers and staff are mandatory when entering, exiting and moving around hospitality venues under Scottish regulations.

Those who breach the face covering rules can be fined up to £60.

Main Photo: Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. EPA-EFE/FRASER BREMNER/SCOTTISH DAILY MAIL POOL

Read more via Sky News/ Scottish Sun

Like this: Like Loading...