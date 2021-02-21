Nigerian military plane crashes on approach to Abuja airport – minister

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ABUJA, Feb 21 (Reuters) – A Nigerian air force plane crashed while approaching the Abuja airport runway due to engine failure on Sunday, Nigeria’s aviation minister said.

Hadi Sirika said on his Twitter account that “a military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure en route Minna.”

The pilot is a hero!

This aircraft should have crashed into the residential area but we watched him maneuver into a free bush to crash. 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/vYG8bTTP9x — Imoleayo Michael 👑 {iCode}🕊️ (@imoleayomichael) February 21, 2021

He gave no details on casualties but wrote: “It appears to be fatal.”

Minna is a city about 110 kilometres (68.35 miles) northwest of Abuja.

A Nigerian Air Force spokesman said he was driving to the airport because of the crash, but gave no additional information.

A chartered flight just crashed at the Abuja Airport now. Everything burnt gosh 😭😭😭😭😭

God help this nation pic.twitter.com/qjjyisB6CT — Imoleayo Michael 👑 {iCode}🕊️ (@imoleayomichael) February 21, 2021

(Reporting by Paul Carsten and Camillus Eboh Editing by Mark Heinrich and Raissa Kasolowsky)

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...