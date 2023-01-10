Bed nights in EU booked online up 9% in 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

During the third quarter of 2022, which included the traditional summer holiday months of July and August, guests spent around 251 million nights in short-term rental accommodation in the EU, booked via Airbnb, Booking, Expedia Group or TripAdvisor, an increase of around 24%, compared with the same period of 2021. With this value, platform tourism exceeded the levels (+9%) recorded in the summer of 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, when platforms reported around 230 million guest nights.

Fresh Eurostat data has shown that following a gradual recovery of booking numbers during the second half of 2021, in the first half of 2022, bookings reached and exceeded pre-pandemic levels for the first time. In the first six months, 199.4 million nights were booked, compared with 83.8 million during the same period in 2021 (a period still affected by travelling restrictions due to Covid-19) and 193.3 million nights in 2019, a modest increase of 3.2%. The increase became much more pronounced in the third quarter, with 250.9 million nights, compared with 202.3 million in 2021 and 230.4 million in 2019.

While comparisons with 2021 document a robust recovery in all 31 countries (EU and EFTA countries), there were differences compared with 2019. Nights spent in Belgium, Sweden, and France in the third quarter of 2022 increased by around 30%, but 12 EU members were still lagging behind 2019 levels: Portugal (-4%) was the most prominent destination country with a significant decrease.

Traditional coastal holiday destinations remained popular in the second quarter of 2022. The most popular regions were Andalucia in Spain with 6.5 million guest nights, Jadranska Hrvatska in Croatia with 5.5 million guest nights and Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur in France with 5.2 million guest nights. These three regions, as well as Cataluña in Spain and Île de France in France, had more than 4 million nights spent each.

France and Spain had six regions each in the top 20 regions, Italy had five regions, Portugal two and Croatia one.

