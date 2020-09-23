Nike expects permanent shift to online sales

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sportswear firm Nike has seen a huge rise in online sales as it bounces back from a coronavirus slump.

The US company saw digital sales rocket 82% during the June to August quarter, offsetting falling revenue in its stores.

On Tuesday, Nike posted revenue of $10.6bn (£8.3bn) as many of its key markets recovered including China.

For its previous quarter revenues were down by more than a third as it tackled store closures and lockdowns globally.

Nike chief executive John Donahoe said the shift to online sales could be a permanent trend.

“We know that digital is the new normal. The consumer today is digitally grounded and simply will not revert back,” Mr Donahoe said.

Sales are growing in its major markets including China, Japan, South Korea and the UK, while its core North American market is declining.

