No Biden move on Chinese tariffs likely before G7 meeting

U.S. President Joe Biden is considering scrapping tariffs on a range of Chinese goods to curb inflation, but no decision is likely before next week’s Group of Seven summit, people familiar with the matter said.

White House officials discussed options on Friday with Biden for reducing some of former President Donald Trump’s punitive duties on China, including potentially substantial cuts, three of the sources said. The scale of any potential final move is not yet decided, they said.

Biden’s advisers are poring over Trump-era tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese goods – many of which they see lacking strategic value, the sources said.

A White House spokesperson said the goal was to align the tariffs with U.S. economic and strategic priorities, safeguarding the interests of workers and critical industries, while not “unnecessarily raising costs on Americans.”

After weeks of fierce debate among key aides over the issue, Biden has come to favor swift action on the tariff issue, keen to use any leverage to reduce surging inflation ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections for control of Congress, two of the sources said.

via Reuters