Former PM Borissov’s GERB narrowly leads in Bulgaria election-partial results

The centre-right GERB party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov won 23.9% of votes in the parliamentary election in Bulgaria, data from the central electoral commission showed on Monday, with 95% of the ballots counted.

The new anti-establishment party There Is Such a People (ITN) came a close second with 23.7% in the Balkan country’s second election in three months, the data showed. The anti-graft groupings Democratic Bulgaria and Stand Up! Mafia Out!, the likely coalition partners of ITN, got 12.6% and 5% percent, respectively.

The Socialists and the ethnic Turkish MRF party won 13.6% and 10.6% of the vote, respectively.

Final official results are expected on Thursday.

Bulgaria’s second election since April reflects deep divisions in the European Union’s poorest member state over the legacy of Borissov’s decade-long rule.

Many have turned to anti-establishment or anti-graft parties in hope of more resolute action against pervasive corruption, blaming Borissov, 62, for turning a blind eye or even supporting powerful oligarchs.

But GERB continues to benefit from public support for its efforts to modernise the crumbling infrastructure and road network and to bolster public sector pay.

Photo: A women passes in front of campaign posters for the coming Parliamentary elections in the town of Dupnicha , Bulgaria. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV