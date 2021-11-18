No Covid-19 cases linked to mass events / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 17 November 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

No Covid-19 cases linked to mass events

No Covid-19 cases were linked to mass activities held in september, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said, referring specifically to mass events held at thee Granaries, such as the Joseph Calleja Concert and BBC Orchestra. “September marked as the return of many cultural activities, where we saw a number of mass events take place. Following the necessary protocols, I can say that not one case of COVID-19 was registered from these activities,” he argued.

Labour MEP promises Metsola support for EP Presidency

Labour Party MEP Alex Agius Saliba has promsied PN counterpart Roberta Metsola support in her bid to become Malta’s first ever European Parliament President. Agius Saliba said on Facebook that despite their political differences, he had promised her his cooperation and not interference for her candidacy for the prestigious post. He augured that if Metsola is successful in her bid, she would use the position to work in favour of the best interests of all Maltese and Gozitans.

Fake booster messages doing the rounds

Fake SMSs were being sent out to people informing them that they have the Covid booster vaccination at the Vaccination Centre at Malta University. Health authorities said that these messages are being sent without containing an identification number and stating that one can go and receive the booster without the need for an appointment. Authorities insisted that messages sent out from governmental systems were clearly marked VACCINE. The appointments sent from the centre contain the person’s ID card number, the location and the time when the vaccine will be administered.

Messages issued by the Health Authorities are personalised and not general.

Covid-19 Update: 64 cases were reported on Wednesday by health authorities, as 30 patients recovered. Active cases have reached 670, with 15 patients being treated in hospital.

CDE News