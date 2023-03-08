No documented legal advice on Vitals – PM / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 8 March 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

No documented legal advice on Vitals – PM

The Prime Minister revealed that there is no documented legal advice on the Vitals Global Healthcare hospitals concession. PN MP Mark Anthony Sammut asked Prime Minister Robert Abela to table a copy of legal advice former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said he had in his office regarding the concession and agreements with Vitals. Muscat had insisted that for the deal to happen, the process had to undergo legal scrutiny. Abela appeared to disagree, telling Parliament that “in the Office of the Prime Minister there is no similar advice. I confirm that I had no role regarding the concession and agreement with Vitals Global Healthcare”. (Maltatoday)

Women’s lobby express disappointment at lack of action on domestic violence

The Malta Women’s Lobby has expressed its disappointment at the government’s lack of priority over women’s issues and how “not enough” is being done for victims of domestic violence. Prior to last year’s general election, the MWL had compiled a list of 30 proposals, including on matters such domestic violence, paid and unpaid work, and the gender imbalance in media. Only three of the 30 proposals have been implemented, the lobby group said, describing the situation as disappointing. (Times of Malta)

NGOs to get more help for green projects

The Agency for Energy and Water has issued the third call for voluntary organisations to invest in efficient systems for the sustainable use of energy and water. There will be five calls in all with an investment of £2.5 million Following previous calls, 30 organisations have benefited from this incentive. These included sports, social and environmental organisations. (TVM)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first