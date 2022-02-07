No election date yet as political parties rally party faithful / Malta News Briefing – Monday 7 February 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

No election date yet as political parties rally party faithful

The upcoming general election was high on the public agenda throughout Sunday, with no date yet revealed on the upcoming polling day. This week technically presents the last opportunity by when a 12 March election could be called, with media reports speculating that PM Robert Abela could be also considering a May-June election. While announcing his intention to contest the fifth electoral district, which the PN media described as a direct challenge to Joseph Muscat, who had previously been elected on the same district. It will also mean that the leaders of the two major political parties will contest the same district. Further fuelling the agenda, two political surveys were published in the Sunday papers, with Maltatoday polling a 36k majority for Labour, equivalent to 54.3% of the vote, while a separate poll on It-Torċa gives the Labour Party a larger lead, at 56% while the Nationalist Party would get 42.4%.

Protection of life should be borne of convinction, not convenience

The principle to protect life should be a commitment and not used just for convenience, Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi said on Sunday. The bishop delivered his homily during a mass commemorating the day celebrating Life organised by the Unborn Child Platform at St John’s Co-Cathedral. Mgr Galea-Curmi said that to say no to abortion just because people are not ready, or because now is not the right time, is politics of convenience. He said one needs to take into account the interests of the unborn. He insisted that the protection of life from conception had to be one of conviction. (Newsbook)

Covid-19 Update

Four people died while having Covid-19 in the past 24 hours according to the latest bulletin published by the Health Ministry. The victims were a 38-year-old, an 82-year-old and an 90-year-old men and an 87-year old woman. There were 158 new cases recorded.