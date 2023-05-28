No EU vote on restricting ‘forever chemicals’ before 2025

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Riham Alkousaa

BERLIN (Reuters) – The European Union will not vote on phasing out so-called forever chemicals before 2025, an EU official said, as the bloc moves to regulate the use of such chemicals, which are essential for industry but have long-term hazardous environmental impacts.

Known as PFAS, which stands for Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances, the chemicals are used in everything from cosmetics to furniture and have been linked to illnesses including cancer and liver damage.

The European Chemicals Agency opened a consultation on the restriction of PFAS in March after Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Germany submitted a proposal on reducing PFAS emissions into the environment and making products and processes safer for people.

“All member states agree on the need to phase out the use of PFAS in many applications,” the official said in a briefing to journalists on Friday.

Some 17,000 sites are believed to be contaminated with PFAS in Europe, another official said.

“We are talking about places where children play and where water is contaminated … where people cannot drink water from the tap because of contamination,” the official said.

The consultation with scientists, industry representative and other stakeholders will take place this and next year to analyse what substances can be banned and the social economic implication for that, the official said.

“There is talk about thousands of substances … and because it is something so important, it will take time to analyse this in detail,” he added.

Some PFAS are critical for various energy transition industries such as electrolysers and semiconductors and the Commission would take that into consideration during the consultation, the official said.

“I hope … all member states also agree that we will need to give derogations for specific applications as long as they can be adequately controlled, and there are no alternatives,” he said.

