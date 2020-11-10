No GCSEs, A-Levels in Wales next Summer

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Welsh educational authorities have announced that there will be no end of year exams for GCSE, A-level and AS-level students in the nation next year.

The education minister, Kirsty Williams, said that in place of exams the government would work with schools and colleges to carry out teacher-managed assessments.

The Guardian reports that educational authorities in Wales are planning a system where assessments would be set and marked externally but delivered within classrooms under teacher supervision. There would be an “agreed national approach” to provide consistency across Wales.

“Cancelling exams provides time for teaching and learning to continue throughout the summer term, to build the knowledge, skills and confidence in our learners to progress in whatever they decide to do next”, insisted the Minister.

