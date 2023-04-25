No more new jobs at Air Malta – Finance Minister / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 25 April 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

No more new jobs at Air Malta – FinMin

Air Malta will not be employing more people, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana told Parliament. Facing a series of parliamentary questions about the beleaguered airline, Caruana said that under his watch Air Malta’s headcount had been reduced from 1,000 employees to 375. While refusing to give details about the airline’s future due to ongoing negotiations with the European Commission, Caruana said that should the airline continue to operate eight planes, the current staffing levels are optimal. (Times of Malta)

Parliament debates bill proposing contractors licensing

Licensing of building contractors will raise the bar in the construction sector, Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said in parliament on Monday. “The amendments will define clearly the responsibilities of those who work on a construction site, to ensure a more professional sector and improve its quality,” the minister said. Parliament on Monday started debating the second reading on the licensing of building contractors. The proposed legislation will oblige applicants to have to have insurance policies in place, safeguarding protecting both third parties and their employees. (Maltatoday)

Almost half of young people claim to have suffered childhood abuse

Domestic violence leaves a negative effect not only on a parent but also on the children, with a new study showing that more than half of children experience violence at home and as a result of this trauma they fall behind on their schoolwork. The same study shows how 43% of those aged between 18 and 24 said they have been victims of some form of sexual abuse during their childhood. The study was carried out by the Department of Children and Families at the University of Malta and the Commission Against Domestic Violence using a sample of 433 people. (TVM)

