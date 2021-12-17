No Omicron in Malta, as Fearne urges booster take up / Malta News Briefing – Friday 17 December 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

No Omicron in Malta, as Fearne urges booster take up

Health Minister Chris Fearne urged people to over 35 to get the COVID-19 booster jab, while revealing that the Omicron variant has not been detected in Malta yet. The Deputy PM described the booster as being crucial to tackling the spread of COVID-19, especially the more contagious Omicron variant.

“As we speak, we do not have Omicron cases but we have sequencing carried out every day, and in the coming hours we will have the latest information in hand. If not today, or tomorrow, we are bound to have an Omicron case soon. The booster is key here,” he said. (Times of Malta)

Energy Minister says Govt agrees that no funds are given to sustain criminal activities

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said that the Maltese government and the European Union are in agreement that no funds allotted to any given project are to be funnelled to sustain criminal activities. Dalli downplayed the compensation that Electrogas Malta – in which Yorgen Fenech, the businessman accused of masterminding the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, still has a stake – was set to receive should the project come to fruition. The Minister insisted that the gas pipeline project was independent to other energy projects, allowing for a cleaner energy source. She added that the future hydrogen ready pipeline will be operated by Interconnect Malta, a company which has no connections with other entities involved in the energy sector. (Newsbook/Independent)

Covid-19 Update: A total of 167 new daily cases were reported on Thursday while 99 people recovered. 16 people are being treated in hospital, 3 of whom are in the ITU