“No options ruled out: France mulls new restrictions after new spike in cases

The French cabinet will meet on Tuesday to discuss further measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Junior Housing Minister Emmanuelle Wargon said.

When asked on Sud Radio about the likelihood of a curfew for cities such as Paris where cases are surging, she referred back to Prime Minister Jean Castex’ comments that no options can be ruled out.

The number of people being treated in French intensive care units for COVID-19 exceeded 1,500 on Monday for the first time since May 27, authorities said.

President Emmanuel Macron will talk about the epidemic in a television interview toorrow evening, his office said.

Toulouse and Montpellier will are expected to see the alert level for COVID-19 raised to the maximum later today, joining many of France’s other cities: Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Lille, Saint-Etienne, and Grenoble.

It comes after the country recorded 96 deaths yesterday bringing the total number of deaths since the start of the epidemic to at least 32,825.

via Euronews

