No target date for lifting coronavirus curbs, German govt says

The German government was not giving a target date for lifting coronavirus-related social distancing regulations since there was no certainty about how the pandemic would develop this winter, a spokesman said on Monday.

Germany reported 3,736 new coronavirus infections on Monday and a seven-day incidence rate of 71 per 100,000 people, according to the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases.

Photo – A passenger receives information from a Deutsche Bahn service employee at Cologne Central Railway Station, in Cologne, Germany. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH