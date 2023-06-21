UPDATED: Crews searching for Titanic submersible detect sounds

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Submersible went missing amid descent to Titanic on Sunday

Authorities sweep surface and depths for vessel

Titanic lies at about 12,500 feet (3,810 meters)

June 20 (Reuters) – Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises in the North Atlantic in the search for a tourist submersible that vanished while on a voyage to the wreck of the Titanic , the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The discovery on Tuesday led search teams to relocate their underwater robotic search operations “in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises,” the Coast Guard said in a series of tweets early on Wednesday.

The newly relocated searches by ROV (remotely operated vehicles) came up empty handed but will continue, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard did not detail the nature or extent of the sounds that were detected, or how they were picked up.

But CNN and Rolling Stone magazine, citing internal U.S. government communications, independently reported late Tuesday that banging sounds were detected by Canadian aircraft at 30-minute intervals in the search area.

Rolling Stone, the first to report the news, said the sounds were detected by sonar buoys deployed in the area “close to the distress position” and that additional sonar picked up more banging four hours later.

CNN cited a U.S. government memo also as saying that additional sounds were heard about four hours after initial banging were detected, although the news channel said the second occurrence of noise was not described as banging.

“Additional acoustic feedback was heard and will assist in vectoring surface assets and also indicating continued hope of survivors,” CNN quoted the updated government memo as saying.

It was not immediately clear if the news reports were based on the same source.

The Titan, operated by U.S.-based OceanGate Expeditions, was built to stay underwater for 96 hours, according to its specifications – giving the five people aboard until Thursday morning before air runs out.

One pilot and four passengers were inside the miniature sub early on Sunday when it lost communication with a parent ship on the surface about an hour and 45 minutes into its two-hour dive.

SEARCH ZONE AS BIG AS CONNECTICUT

The wreck of the Titanic, a British ocean liner that struck an iceberg and sank on its maiden voyage in April 1912, lies about 900 miles (1,450 km) east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and 400 miles (644 km) south of St. John’s, Newfoundland.

TITANIC #OCEANGATE UPDATE: With less than 40 hours of oxygen left, How DEEP is the 5 passenger sub? Somewhere around 3700 Meters, where the Titanic is.

How deep is 3700? This scary video will show you. pic.twitter.com/f5kdGjOWUV — 24/7 (@100NEWS) June 21, 2023

SAFETY ISSUES RAISED BEFORE

The ability of the tourist sub’s hull design to withstand such depths was questioned in a 2018 lawsuit filed by OceanGate’s former director of marine operations, David Lochridge, who said he was fired after he raised safety concerns about the vessel.

OceanGate said in its breach-of-contract suit against Lochridge, who is not an engineer, that he refused to accept the lead engineer’s assurances and accused him of improperly sharing confidential information. The two sides settled their court case in November 2018.

The company did not respond to requests for comment from Reuters and its attorney in the Lochridge case, Thomas Gilman, declined comment. An attorney for Lochridge declined comment except to say, “We pray for everyone’s safe return.”

Months prior to the suit, a group of submersible industry leaders wrote to OceanGate warning that the “experimental” approach” to the sub’s development could result in “minor to catastrophic” problems, the New York Times reported.

U.S. President Joe Biden was “watching events closely,” White House national security adviser John Kirby said on Tuesday. Britain’s King Charles asked to be kept apprised of the search, a Buckingham Palace source said, as Dawood is a longtime supporter of the monarch’s charity, the Prince’s Trust International.

OceanGate said it was “mobilizing all options,” and U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger told NBC News the company was helping to guide the search efforts.

“They know that site better than anybody else,” Mauger said. “We’re working very closely with them to prioritize our underwater search efforts and get equipment there.”

BILLIONAIRE ABOARD

OceanGate schedules five week-long “missions” to the Titanic each summer, according to its website.

David Pogue, a CBS reporter, rode aboard the Titan last year. In a December news report, he read aloud the waiver he had to sign, which noted the submersible had “not been approved or certified by any regulatory body” and could result in death.

In an interview on Tuesday, Pogue said OceanGate has successfully ventured to the wreck around two dozen times and that the company conducts a meticulous safety check before each dive.

“They treat this thing like a space launch,” he said.

Harding, a UAE-based businessman and adventurer who is chairman of Action Aviation, posted a message on Facebook on Saturday, saying: “This mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023.”

Fellow tourist Dawood is vice chairman of Engro, one of Pakistan’s largest conglomerates.

The sinking of the Titanic, which killed more than 1,500 people, has been immortalized in books and films, including the 1997 blockbuster movie “Titanic,” which renewed popular interest in the wreck.

The USCG fast response cutter, Maurice Jester docked at the US Coast Guard Base in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. The United States Coast Guard, along with Canadian authorities, is searching the ocean depths for a submersible with Ocean Gate Expeditions, carrying tourists visiting the Titanic wreckage, 900 miles (1500 km) off the coast of Cape Cod, that lost contact on 18 June 2023. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first