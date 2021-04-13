No truth in reports on Man Utd takeover claims

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Australian club Central Coast Mariners on Tuesday dismissed a local media report that they had been in “lengthy discussions” with Manchester United about a potential takeover by the English Premier League side.

Mariners owner and chairman Mike Charlesworth said last August he was looking for a new investor to take over the top flight A-League club, who are based in Gosford in the eastern state of New South Wales.

The Nine Network-owned Sydney Morning Herald said England-based Charlesworth had been in talks with United about buying the license of the Mariners and turning it into a sister club.

The proposed takeover could see the Mariners uprooted from their Central Coast base and relocated to Sydney’s northern suburbs, the paper said, but the club’s Chief Executive Shaun Mielekamp dismissed the report as “just noise”.

“The chairman has held discussions with a number of clubs and interested parties across a number of years regarding the sale of the club,” he said in a statement.

“Speculation is nothing more than speculation and it is important like in the pre-season none of this distracts anyone at the club.

via Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...