North Korea appoints first female foreign minister

Reading Time: < 1 minute

North Korea has named a top nuclear negotiator Choe Son Hui as its first female foreign minister, state media reported.

Her appointment comes as Pyongyang ramps up its weapons testing program. North Korea’s state news agency KCNA reported her appointment on Saturday, shortly after the conclusion of a three-day Workers’ Party’s Central Committee in Pyongyang on Friday.

Choe played a key role during North Korea’s negotiations over its nuclear program with the United States. The 57-year-old career diplomat, formerly the deputy foreign minister, also speaks strong English.

The talks have stalled, with North Korea ignoring repeated offers from the US to return to negotiations.

North Korea’s new Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui (C) . EPA-EFE

Read more via CNN