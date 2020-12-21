Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.

Norway halts flights from Britain

Flights from Britain to Norway will be suspended with immediate effect for a minimum of 48 hours due to concerns over a new strain of coronavirus, the Norwegian health minister said in a statement on Monday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday that the new strain had led to spiralling infection numbers, and several European countries have since announced restrictions on travel. 

Main Photo: SAS airplanes on a tarmac at the Oslo Gardermoen airport in Oslo, Norway. EPA-EFE/OLE BERG RUSTEN
