OSLO, Feb 6 (Reuters) – Norway’s prime minister will on Monday propose that his country provides aid to war-torn Ukraine of some 75 billion Norwegian crown ($7.3 billion) in total over a five-year period, newspaper Verdens Gang reported.

Meanwhile, NATO member countries should ratify the membership applications of Finland and Sweden without further delay, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said in a speech on Monday.

