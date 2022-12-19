Norway’s King Harald hospitalised, in stable condition

OSLO, Dec 19 (Reuters) – Norway’s King Harald was hospitalised on Monday with an infection and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics, the royal household said in a statement.
The 85-year-old monarch was in a stable condition, it said.
The king has been Norway’s ceremonial head of state since 1991.
Photo: Norway’s King Harald (C), Queen Sonja (L) and Crown Prince Haakon (R) attend the solemn opening of the Storting, Norway’s Parliament, in Oslo, Norway, 11 October 2021. EPA-EFE/Torstein Boe