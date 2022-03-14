NSO estimates average Malta monthly salary at €1,613

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The average monthly basic salary of employees by the end of 2021 was estimated at €1,613, the NSO said today. The average basic salary was recorded in the Financial and insurance activities sector. Average monthly salaries varied from €970 among persons employed in elementary occupations to €3,037 among managers.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Labour Force Survey estimates that total number of persons in employment was 274,110, 5.0 per cent higher when compared to the previous year.

Total employment stood at 274,110 accounting for 61.7 per cent of the population aged 15 and over. Unemployed persons stoodat 8,927 (2.0 per cent), while inactive persons totalled 161,485 (36.3 per cent).

The activity rate for the quarter under review was estimated at 79.1 per cent with the highest rate recorded among

persons aged 25 to 54 (90.9 per cent).

On average, out of every 100 persons aged between 15 and 64 years, 77 were employed. The male employment rate for this age bracket was 83.4 per cent, while that for females stood at 69.1 per cent. The largest share of employed persons was recorded among persons aged between 25 and 34 years, for both males and females.

Self-employed persons accounted for 15.3 per cent of all persons with a main job. The majority of employed

persons worked on a full-time basis and amounted to 243,016. A further 31,094 had a part-time job as their primary

employment. Results show that, on average, full-timers usually worked 40.9 hours while part-timers worked

21.9 hours per week. In the fourth quarter of 2021, employed persons actually worked an average of 33.6 hours per

week, 1 hour less when compared to the previous year.