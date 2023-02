Reading Time: < 1 minute

ISTAT said in a report this week that the number of people residing in Italy’s less wealthy southern regions dropped by 525,000 between 2012 and 2021.

In the report, the national statistics agency said that mobility within Italy increased by 6.7% in 2021, with 423,000 people moving from one part of the country to another.

The number of people migrating to Italy in 2021 rose by 28.6% to 318,000, but the number emigrating dropped to 158,000, down 1% on 2020.

ANSA

