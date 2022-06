Reading Time: < 1 minute

BAKU, June 10 (Reuters) – Oil production at the BP-led Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli project in Azerbaijan fell 7.4% year on year to 8.8 million tonnes from January through May, the energy ministry said on Friday.

Production at the project stood at 9.5 million tonnes during the same period last year.

Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov earlier said that oil production in Azerbaijan fell to 13.9 million tonnes in January-May from 14.3 million tonnes in the same period last year.