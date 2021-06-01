Oil prices reach $70 as economic optimism grows

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Oil prices rose on Tuesday, with Brent topping $70, as optimism grew over the fuel demand outlook during the summer driving season of the United States, the world’s top oil consumer.

Prices were also boosted after data from China showed that factory activity expanded at its fastest this year in May.

Brent crude futures for August gained 86 cents, or 1.2%, to $70.18 a barrel by 0504 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for July was at $67.61 a barrel, up $1.29, or nearly 2% from Friday’s close, with no settlement price for Monday due to a U.S. public holiday.

Brent earlier hit a session-peak of $70.29, the highest intra-day price since March 8.

“While there are concerns over tighter COVID-19 related restrictions across parts of Asia, the market appears to be more focused on the positive demand story from the U.S. and parts of Europe,” analysts from ING Economics said in a note on Tuesday.