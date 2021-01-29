Oil steady as supply cuts offset demand worries on stalled vaccine rollouts

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Oil prices were steady on Friday, sticking to ranges seen over the past three weeks, as investors looked for signs of changing supply and demand fundamentals.

A cut in Saudi Arabia’s oil supply and lower U.S. oil stocks helped offset price pressures from fuel demand, which is slowing due to stalled vaccine rollouts and contagious new coronavirus strains.

“We’re waiting for the next shoe to drop in the oil market. We really don’t have much to move us around,” said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets.

Brent crude futures for March rose 4 cents, or 0.1%, to $55.57 a barrel at 0520 GMT, after falling 0.5% in the previous session.

The Brent March contract expires on Friday. The more active April contract rose 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $55.23.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 7 cents to $52.27 a barrel, after falling 1.0% on Thursday.

“Even the currency effects that have been an occasional driver of the market have dried up with the U.S. dollar also very stable at current levels,” said McCarthy.

via Reuters

