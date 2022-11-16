UPDATED: Israeli official: Iran responsible for attack on tanker hit off Oman

Reading Time: 2 minutes

JERUSALEM, Nov 16 (Reuters) – Iran attacked the tanker hit off the coast of Oman, an Israeli official said on Wednesday, using a drone of the type it has supplied to Russia in Ukraine.

The tanker had sustained minor damage to the hull with no injuries or spillage of the gas oil cargo, Israeli-controlled Eastern Pacific Shipping said.

The Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping company said on Wednesday it was investigating an incident involving its tanker Pacific Zircon, which had been struck by a projectile off the coast of Oman.

The vessel was carrying gas oil and only minor damage was reported to the vessel’s hull with no spillage of the cargo or injuries among the crew, the company said.

The United States Navy’s Fifth Fleet is aware of an incident in the Gulf of Oman involving a commercial vessel, Commander Timothy Hawkins told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Associated Press cited a defense official as saying that a Liberian-flagged oil tanker was struck in an exploding drone attack off the Gulf of Oman.

The tanker was operated by the Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping, a company AP said was ultimately owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer.

The Oman Maritime Security Centre, when contacted by Reuters, said it had no information at this time.

Representatives for the Eastern Pacific Shipping were not immediately reachable for comment.

According to shipping tracking site MarineTraffic, the tanker, Pacific Zircon, was last seen off the coast of Liwa, Oman on Monday morning. It departed from Sohar, Oman on Monday afternoon with its destination set as the port of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

(Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous in Dubai, Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Lina Najem; Editing by Toby Chopra)

