Germany is considering bidding for the Olympic Games, a top official suggested, building on the success of an international event in Munich featuring nine sports and using many of the venues built for the 1972 summer Olympics.

The Bavarian capital is hosting the European Championships from Aug 11 to Aug 21, with large crowds flocking to, among other sites, the Olympic stadium, the Rudi-Sedlmayer hall and the Olympic regatta centre, to see sports including Olympic maintstays athletics, cycling, gymnastics and rowing.

“I think you can organise Olympic Games without everything being on a massive scale,” German Olympic Committee (DOSB) president Thomas Weikert told ARD television. “Here is a very good event with nine sports and you can see that you can build on that.”

Summer Games up to and including 2032 have been allocated to host cities.

With the International Olympic Committee (IOC) desperate to reduce the cost for host cities, which has scared away many potential bidders, having a proven 50-year legacy is a major bonus should Germany decide to bid for the 2036 edition.

The DOSB has repeatedly failed to bring the Olympics – summer or winter – back to Germany since 1972.

