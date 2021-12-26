Omicron on verge of becoming dominant variant in Amsterdam

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nearly half of coronavirus infections in Amsterdam are now caused by the Omicron variant – a twelvefold increase in the last eight days. A random sample of 95 cases by the local health board (GGD) on December 20 returned 46 positive tests for Omicron.

On December 12 Omicron was detected in just 4% of cases in a similar sample. Omicron is more prevalent in Amsterdam than the rest of the country, where it accounted for an estimated 10% to 15% of infections last week.

The public health agency RIVM expects it will become the dominant strain of coronavirus by the end of the year.

Photo – A visitor wears a face mask at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. EPA-EFE/KOEN VAN WEEL



