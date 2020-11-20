On Brexit, let’s vote and move on, Roberta Metsola says

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Brexit has been hanging in the air and it is time to vote and move on, first Vice-President of the European Parliament and MEP Roberta Metsola has said.

The transition period for the United Kingdom to officially leave the EU ends 31 December 2020.

The PN MEP has said that, if needed, the European Parliament is willing to meet a few days before the end of the year.

“It’s been hanging in the air, are the questions due to political unwillingness or real problems that are being placed on the table? Is there a willingness for this to be done?” she asked.

She admitted there was initial regret about the UK’s decision to leave the EU. However, she now respected the decision and wanted clarity.

Irish MEP Barry Andrews agreed: “We will move mountains to [complete Brexit].”

Asked for her reaction to Hungary and Poland’s threat to veto the EU budget, Metsola said, “the citizens of those countries fought hard to prove to enter the EU”.

Countries have to show they abide by the rule of law long after they join the bloc, and not just prior to accession, she said.

She said she hoped for a solution within the European Council.

