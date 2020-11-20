On Brexit, let’s vote and move on, Roberta Metsola says

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Brexit has been hanging in the air and it is time to vote and move on, first Vice-President of the European Parliament and MEP Roberta Metsola has said.
The transition period for the United Kingdom to officially leave the EU ends 31 December 2020.
The PN MEP has said that, if needed, the European Parliament is willing to meet a few days before the end of the year.
“It’s been hanging in the air, are the questions due to political unwillingness or real problems that are being placed on the table? Is there a willingness for this to be done?” she asked.
She admitted there was initial regret about the UK’s decision to leave the EU. However, she now respected the decision and wanted clarity.
Irish MEP Barry Andrews agreed: “We will move mountains to [complete Brexit].”
Asked for her reaction to Hungary and Poland’s threat to veto the EU budget, Metsola said, “the citizens of those countries fought hard to prove to enter the EU”.
Countries have to show they abide by the rule of law long after they join the bloc, and not just prior to accession, she said.
She said she hoped for a solution within the European Council.
The number of coronavirus cases in Europe surpassed the 15 million mark on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, as the region sees a surge in infections with the onset of winter, reporting a million new infections about every four days.
Europe h...
Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.
epa08826898 A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media sho...
President Donald Trump's quixotic bid to overturn the Nov. 3 election results was dealt another blow on Friday when a recount confirmed he had lost Georgia, while the winner, President-elect Joe Biden, filled more jobs in his incoming U.S. administr...
Britain has formally asked its medical regulator, the MHRA, to assess the COVID-19 vaccine being produced by Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech, health minister Matt Hancock said on Friday.
The announcement follows news that Pfizer said i...
ITA said on Friday it appointed Fabio Lazzerini as its chief executive as the new company set up for the re-nationalisation of struggling carrier Alitalia held its first board meeting.
Rome regained control of the loss-making carrier after 11 yea...
By John Miller - ZURICH, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Swiss doctors have urged those vulnerable to COVID-19 complications to record their wishes for end-of-life care in advance to help ease pressure on intensive care units, drawing criticism from an advocacy ...
Portugal's parliament on Friday approved a 15-day extension of a state of emergency from next week to allow continuation of coronavirus measures as the government considers fresh steps.
"This approval reflects well the collective commitment to fi...
A cold snap will hit the centre and south of Italy at the weekend. Italian news agency ANSA quoted 3bmeteo.com meteorologist Edoardo Ferrara saying that an Arctic front is set to bring thunderstorms, snow below 1,000 metres, and up to 100 kph gales...
It is too soon to say what restrictions England will face once its COVID lockdown ends next month but it will not be going back to normal, health officials said on Friday.
EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Stephen Powis, the medical director of Eng...
Canada is seeing a massive spike in COVID-19 cases which could overwhelm the hospital system, an emotional Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, imploring Canadians to stay home as much as possible.
A second wave is ripping across the cou...
