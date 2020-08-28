Reading Time: < 1 minute

1189 – Third Crusade: the Crusaders begin the Siege of Acre under Guy of Lusignan

1609 – English explorer Henry Hudson, discovers and explores Delaware Bay

1830 – 1st American built locomotive, “Tom Thumb” races a horse-drawn car from Stockton and Stokes stagecoach company from Baltimore to Ellicott Mills. Let history record that due to mechanical problems the horse won!

1845 – Scientific American magazine publishes its first issue

1963 – Martin Luther King Jr. delivers his “I have a dream” speech addressing the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom civil rights march at Lincoln Memorial, Washington, D.C.

1993 – The spacecraft Galileo took pictures of the asteroid Ida.

1996 – The 15-year marriage of Charles, prince of Wales, and Diana, princess of Wales, ended as a final divorce decree was issued.

Births & Deaths:

1952 – Writer and teacher Rita Dove, poet laureate of the United States (1993–95) and winner of the 1987 Pulitzer Prize for Thomas and Beulah (1986), was born in Akron, Ohio.

Sport:

1972 – Soviet gymnast Olga Korbut becomes media darling at the Munich Olympics; wins gold in the teams all-round ; follows with 2 gold and a silver

Music:

1965 – Bob Dylan booed for playing electric guitar at a concert in New York’s Forest Hills

TV & Film:

1956 – 17th Venice Film Festival opens. No Golden Lion awarded

Via Britannica / On This Day

Like this: Like Loading...