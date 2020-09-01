Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
History

On This Day…

1715 – King Louis XIV of France dies after a reign of 72 years—the longest of any major European monarch. 

1939 – World War II starts when Germany invades Poland by attacking the Free City of Danzig 

1941 – Jews living in Germany are required to wear a yellow star of David 

1951 – US, Australia and New Zealand sign the ANZUS mutual defense treaty 

1969 – Colonel Muammar Gaddafi deposes King Idris in the Libyan revolution 

1985 – In a search led by American oceanographer Robert Ballard, the wreck of the Titanic was found on the ocean floor at a depth of about 13,000 feet (4,000 metres).  

2004 – Chechen rebels seized a school in Beslan, North Ossetia, Russia; the siege, which ended two days later, resulted in the deaths of more than 330 people, the majority of them children.  

Births & Deaths: 
1875 – American novelist Edgar Rice Burroughs, best known as the creator of Tarzan, was born.  

Sport: 
1972 – American chess grandmaster Bobby Fischer beats Russian champion Boris Spassky 12.5-8.5 in Reykjavik, Iceland; most publicised world title match ever played; Fischer 1st American to win title 

Music: 
1785 – Mozart publishes 6th string quartet opus 10 in Vienna 

TV & Film: 
1954 – “Rear Window”, directed by Alfred Hitchcock and starring James Stewart and Grace Kelly, is released 

