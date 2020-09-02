On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

31 BC – Battle of Actium: decisive naval battle that effectively ends the Roman Republic. Octavian’s forces defeat those under Mark Antony and Cleopatra off the western coast of Greece.

1192 – Sultan Saladin and King Richard the Lionheart of England sign treaty over Jerusalem, at end of the Third Crusade

1792 – September Massacres of the French Revolution: In Paris rampaging mobs slaughter 3 Roman Catholic bishops, more than two hundred priests, and prisoners believed to be royalist sympathizers.

1864 – Union General William T. Sherman captures and burns Atlanta during Savannah Campaign (US Civil War)

1944 – Holocaust diarist Anne Frank sent to Auschwitz concentration camp

1945 – V-J Day, formal Surrender of Japan aboard USS Missouri marks the end of World War II (Japanese date, 1st September in US)

1998 – Swissair flight 111 crashed off the coast of Nova Scotia, Canada, killing all 229 on board; it was later determined that faulty wires had caused the plane’s flammable insulation to catch fire.

Births & Deaths:

1973 – English writer J.R.R. Tolkien, who was best known for the inventive fantasies The Hobbit (1937) and The Lord of the Rings (1954–55), died.

Sport:

1965 – Cubs slugger Ernie Banks hits his MLB 400th career HR (off Curt Simmons) in Chicago’s 5-3 win v St. Louis at Wrigley Field; Simmons also gave up Willie Mays’ 400th HR in 1963

Music:

1931 – Bing Crosby makes his solo radio debut

TV & Film:

1949 – “The Third Man”, directed by Carol Reed, starring Joseph Cotten, Alida Valli and Orson Welles, is released in the United Kingdom (Academy Awards Best Cinematography 1950)

