1380 - Battle on Kulikovo: Moscow’s great monarch Dimitri defeats the Mongols beginning the decline of the Tatars 

1504 - Michelangelo’s Statue of David is unveiled in Florence 

1522 - Spanish navigator Juan de Elcano returns to Spain, completing 1st circumnavigation of the globe (expedition began under Ferdinand Magellan) 

1565 – Victory of the Knights and the Maltese over the Ottoman Empire in the Siege of Malta. 

1664 - Dutch surrender colony of New Netherlands (including New York) to 300 English soldiers 

1970 - Black September hijackings begin, three airliners hijacked and blown up by Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine 
1943 – Italy announces its unconditional surrender to the Allied forces, thus ending the second Siege of Malta. 

1986 - “The Oprah Winfrey Show” is first broadcast nationally 

Births & Deaths: 
2003 – German filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl—who was perhaps the finest and most-influential female director of the 20th century, but her association with Adolf Hitler made her almost as much reviled as admired—died in Germany. 

Film & TV 

1960 - Nationwide release (US) of Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho” starring Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh 

1966 – The first episode of the sci-fi series Star Trek aired on American television. 

Music: 

2001 – Kylie Minogue releases her single “I Just Can’t Get You Out of My Head”, the biggest of her career 

Via Britannica / On This Day 
