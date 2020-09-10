On This Day…

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
1776 - George Washington asks for a spy volunteer, Nathan Hale volunteers 

1608 – Having survived capture by Indians (reputedly through the efforts of Pocahontas, a chief’s daughter), John Smith became president of Jamestown colony, the first permanent English settlement in North America 

1846 – American inventor Elias Howe was granted a patent for his sewing machine, which revolutionized garment manufacture in the factory and in the home. 

1924 - Leopold and Loeb found guilty of the murder of Robert Franks in Chicago in the “the crime of the century” 

2008 - The Large Hadron Collider at CERN, described as the biggest scientific experiment in the history of mankind is powered up in Geneva, Switzerland 

2017 – Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Florida Keys in the US as a category 3 hurricane 

2019 – Novelist Margaret Atwood publishes “The Testaments”, her follow-up to “The Handmaid’s Tale” 

Births & Deaths:  
1977 - Hamida Djandoubi, convicted of torture and murder, is the last person to be executed by Guillotine in France 

Film & TV: 

1993 - “The X-Files”, created by Chris Carter and starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson debuts on Fox 

1999 – “Fight Club” film based on the novel by Chuck Palahniuk, directed by David Fincher and starring Edward Norton and Brad Pitt premieres at the Venice Film Festival 

Music: 

1991 - Rock band Nirvana release their single “Smells like Teen Spirit”, often dubbed the anthem of Generation X 

2000 – Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Cats closed after 7,485 performances; it was the longest-running show on Broadway until it was surpassed by Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera in 2006. 

Sport: 

1972 - American long distance runner Frank Shorter scores a famous win in the men’s marathon in 2:12:19.8 at the Munich Olympics 

