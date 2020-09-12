Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
History

On This Day…

1758 - French astronomer Charles Messier mistakenly identifies the Crab Nebula so begins his Messier Catalogue 

1909 - World’s first patent for synthetic rubber granted to German chemist Fritz Hofmann 

1933 - Leó Szilárd, waiting for a red light on Southampton Row in Bloomsbury, conceives idea of a nuclear chain reaction 

1940 - Four teens, following their dog down a hole near Lascaux, France discover 17,000 year old drawings now known as the Lascaux Cave Paintings 

1953 – U.S. senator and future president John F. Kennedy married Jacqueline Bouvier in Newport, Rhode Island. 

1958 - US Supreme Court orders the all-white Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas to integrate 

1959 - Luna 2 launched by USSR; 1st spacecraft to impact on the Moon 

1992 - Mae Jemison is the 1st African American woman to go into space (aboard Endeavour STS-47) 

2012 - Excavators announce that they may have found the remains of King Richard III of England under a carpark in Leicester 

2015 - Jeremy Corbyn is elected leader of the UK Labour party 

2018 - Oldest known human drawing discovered, 73,000 years old, in Blombos Cave, South Africa published in “Nature” 

Births & Deaths:  
1764 – French composer of the late Baroque period Jean-Philippe Rameau—known for his harpsichord music and famous as a composer of operas, including the masterpiece Pygmalion (1748)—died on this day in 1764. 

2003 – Country music legend Johnny Cash—whose craggy baritone, simple poetics, hard-won integrity, and advocacy of the dispossessed transformed him into an American icon—died in Nashville. 

2014 – Politician Ian Paisley—who was a militant Protestant leader in the factional conflict that divided Northern Ireland from the 1960s until the early 21st century—died in Belfast. 

Film & TV: 

1959 – The TV series Bonanza premiered on NBC, and it became one of the longest-running westerns in broadcast history. 

1981 - “The Smurfs” animated cartoon series by Hanna-Barbera first broadcasts in North America 

Music: 

1910 - Gustav Mahler’s 8th Symphony premieres in Munich with 1028 musicians 

Sport: 

1992 - Stefan Edberg beats Michael Chang 6-7, 7-5, 7-6, 5-7, 6-4 in the longest match in US Open history (5 hours, 26 minutes) 

