On This Day…

1620 – English colonists aboard the Mayflower set sail for America, where they founded Plymouth, Massachusetts, after 41 men, including William Bradford and Myles Standish, signed the Mayflower Compact. 

1795 - British capture Capetown, South Africa, from the Dutch 

1800 – Pope Pius IX issues a papal bull entitled Singulari Amore (With remarkable love), separating the islands of Gozo and Comino from the diocese of Malta; seven days later, Michele Francesco Buttigieg is elected first Bishop of Gozo. 

1810 - Mexico issues Grito de Dolores, calling for the end of Spanish rule (Mexican Independence Day) 

1848 - Slavery abolished in all French territories 

1906 - Douglas Mawson, Edgeworth David and Alistair Mackay claim to have discovered the Magnetic South Pole in Antarctica 

1963 - Federation of Malaysia formed by Malaya, Singapore, British North Borneo (Sabah) and Sarawak 

1970 – King Ḥussein of Jordan declared martial law following the hijacking of four international airliners by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). 

1978 - 25,000 die in 7.7 earthquake in Tabar, Iran 

1983 - Arnold Schwarzenegger becomes a US citizen 

1987 - Pope John Paul II’s ends his Los Angeles tour with an interfaith meeting at Dodger Stadium with leaders of Judaism, Islam, Buddhism and Hinduism 

1990 - Iraq televises an 8 minute uncensored speech from George H. W. Bush 

1978 – Mohammad Zia-ul-Haq was proclaimed president of Pakistan. 

1997 - Apple Computer Inc names co-founder Steve Jobs interim CEO 

1998 – The Basque separatist organization ETA announced an indefinite cease-fire after 30 years of terrorist guerrilla attacks in Spain that were blamed for 800 deaths; the peace lasted 14 months. 

2016 – American dramatist Edward Albee, an innovative writer of raw, stringent plays who was perhaps best known for Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1962), died at age 88. 

Film & TV: 

1989 - 14th Toronto International Film Festival: “Roger & Me” directed by Michael Moore wins the People’s Choice Award 

1993 – The sitcom Frasier—a spin-off of Cheers, starring Kelsey Grammer—debuted on NBC and became one of the most popular American television shows of the late 20th century. 

2018 - “Green Book” wins People’s Choice Award at the Toronto Film Festival 

Music: 

1966 - Metropolitan Opera House opens in Lincoln Center, New York with Leontyne Price as Cleopatra in “Antony and Cleopatra” by Samuel Barber 

1977 - Ringo Starr releases “Drowning in Sea of Love” 

2014 - Barbra Streisand releases album “Partners” features duets with other artists, when reaches No 1, makes Streisand only recording-artist with top album in six decades 

Sport: 

1957 - LA City Council approves 300-acre site in Chavez Ravine for Dodgers 

