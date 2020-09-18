Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
History

On This Day…

1811 - British East India Company force led by Baron Minto conquers Java, part of the Dutch East Indies, Stamford Raffles appointed lieutenant governor.

1812 - Great Fire of Moscow burns out after 5 days, 75% of the city destroyed and 12,000 killed.

1873 - Government bond agent Jay Cooke & Co collapses, causing panic on Wall St, the start of the panic of 1873 and the Long depression. 

1914 - Irish Home Rule bill receives Royal assent.

1931 - To create a pretext for the invasion of Manchuria, China, a railway explosion is faked by the Japanese.

1947 - The Central Intelligence Agency officially comes into existence after being established by President Truman in July.

1965 – Japanese astronomers Ikeya Kaoru and Seki Tsutomu discovered Comet Ikeya-Seki. 

1971 - Momofuku Ando markets the first Cup Noodle, packaging it in a waterproof polystyrene container.

1976 - Dom Mintoff’s Labour Party wins Malta election.

1976 - Mao Zedong’s funeral takes place in Beijing.

1987 - USSR performs nuclear test at Eastern Kazakh/Semipalitinsk USSR.

2001 – For the second straight day, Typhoon Nari pounded Taiwan with record rainfalls, causing massive flooding and killing 79 people. 

2014 – Scottish voters rejected a referendum that would have made Scotland an independent country. 

2014 - Emma Watson delivers an address to a standing ovation at UN Headquarters in New York City, helping launch the UN Women campaign HeForShe, which calls for men to advocate for gender equality. 

2019 - Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry says Iran was to blame for drone attack on Saudi oil facilities.

Births & Deaths:  

1961 – UN Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjöld died in a plane crash that generated much speculation; a 2017 investigation found that “it appears plausible that an external attack or threat may have been a cause of the crash.” 


1970 – American rock guitarist and singer Jimi Hendrix—who fused American traditions of blues, jazz, rock, and soul with techniques of British avant-garde rock to redefine the electric guitar in his own image—died of an overdose of barbiturates in London. 

Film & TV: 

1951 - “A Streetcar Named Desire”, directed by Elia Kazan and based on Tennessee Williams’.

1964 - “The Addams Family”, starring John Astin, Carolyn Jones, Ted Cassidy, and Jackie Coogan, premieres on ABC.

1998 - “Rush Hour” directed by Brett Ratner, starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker released – Jackie Chan’s Hollywood breakthrough.

Music:

1809 - Royal Opera House in London opens.

Sport:

1965 - Mickey Mantle Day at Yankee Stadium: Mantle play his 2,000th game.

Via Britannica / On This Day  

