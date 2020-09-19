On This Day…

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
1356 - English forces under Edward the Black Prince defeat French at Battle of Poitiers and capture the French King during the Hundred Years’ War.

1870 - Siege of Paris by Prussian Forces begins (lasts until January 28 1871).

1893 - New Zealand becomes the first country to grant all women the right to vote.

1985 - 8.1 earthquake in Mexico City kills an estimated 10,000 and leaves 250,000 homeless. 

1986 - US Federal health officials announce AZT will be available to AIDS patients. 

1991 – In the Ötztal Alps on the Italian-Austrian border, German tourists discovered a mummified human body (later known as the Iceman) that was subsequently determined to date from 3300 bce. 

1995 – The Unabomber’s manifesto—a 35,000-word antitechnology document written by Ted Kaczynski, who had launched a bombing campaign that killed 3 and wounded 23—was published in The New York Times and The Washington Post; the manifesto helped lead to his capture. 

2017 - President Hassan Rouhani of Iran in his UN speech criticizes US President Donald Trump for his comments about Iran in his own UN speech. 

2019 - Taliban suicide truck bombing kills 22 and injures 90 at a hospital in Zabul Province, southern Afghanistan. 

Births & Deaths:  
2015 – English author Jackie Collins, whose glamorous public persona echoed the lavish lifestyles of the characters in her provocative romance thrillers, died in Los Angeles. 

Film & TV: 

1970 - “The Mary Tyler Moore” show premieres on CBS.

1994 – The medical drama ER debuted on NBC and became one of the highest-rated programs on television; it launched the careers of several actors, most notably George Clooney and Juliana Margulies. 

1998 –  23rd Toronto International Film Festival: “Life Is Beautiful” directed by Roberto Benigni wins the People’s Choice Award. 

2011 -Ashton Kutcher debuts on “Two and a Half Men”, replacing Charlie Sheen. 

Music: 

1960 - Chubby Checker’s “The Twist” hits #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. 

Sport:

2017 - New MLB record for most home runs in a season, no. 5,694 hit by Alex Gordon of the Kansas City Royals. 

Via Britannica / On This Day  

