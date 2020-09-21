Reading Time: 2 minutes

1621 King James I of England gives Sir William Alexander a royal charter for colonisation of Nova Scotia.

1792 French Revolution: The National Convention passes a proclamation announcing the formal abolition of the French monarchy.

1823 According to the teachings of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Moroni was an angel or resurrected being who appeared to Joseph Smith and instructed him to restore God’s church on earth.

1898 Empress Dowager Cixi seizes power and ends the Hundred Days’ Reform in China, imprisoning the Guangxu Emperor.

1915 Cecil Chubb buys English prehistoric monument Stonehenge for £6,600.

1922 US President Warren G. Harding signs a joint resolution of approval to establish a Jewish homeland in Palestine.

1936 Spanish fascist junta names Francisco Franco to Generalissimo and Supreme Commander.

1949 Chinese Communist leaders proclaim the People’s Republic of China.

2001 In stock market trading in the United States, the Dow Jones industrial average posted its largest weekly loss (14.3 percent) since the Great Depression.

2013 Al-Shabaab militants launched a terrorist attack on the Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi, which ended three days later and left more than 65 people dead, including Ghanian poet and novelist Kofi Awoonor.

Births & Deaths:

1950 American comedian and actor Bill Murray, best known for his trademark deadpan humour on television’s Saturday Night Live and for his film roles, was born.

Film & TV:

1937 J. R. R. Tolkien’s ‘The Hobbit’ is published by George Allen and Unwin in London.

Music:

2004 Green Day release their album “American Idiot” in the US.

Sport:

1982 NFL players begin a 57 day strike.

Via Britannica / On This Day

Like this: Like Loading...