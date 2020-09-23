Reading Time: < 1 minute



1122 Concordat of Worms agreed between Pope Calixtus II and Holy Roman Emperor Henry V.

1821 Fall of Tripolitsa, Greek forces massacre 30,000 Turks during Greek War of Independence.

1846 Astronomer Johann Gottfried Galle became the first person ever to observe the planet Neptune, the existence of which had been mathematically predicted by Urbain-Jean-Joseph Le Verrier and John Couch Adams.

1862 Otto von Bismarck appointed Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Prussia by King Wilhelm I.

1884 American Herman Hollerith patents his mechanical tabulating machine, the beginning of data processing.

1889 Nintendo Koppai (Later Nintendo Company, Limited) founded by Fusajiro Yamauchi to produce and market the playing card game Hanafuda.

1957 President Dwight D. Eisenhower orders US troops to support integration of nine black students at Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas.

2018 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches “Modicare”, free healthcare for 500 million, world’s biggest healthcare program.

Births & Deaths:

1939 Sigmund Freud, the founder of modern psychoanalysis, died in London.

Film & TV:

1962 ABC’s 1st color TV series – The Jetsons by Hanna-Barbera first broadcast.

Music:

1957 “That’ll Be the Day” by Buddy Holly and the Crickets reaches #1.

Sport:

1845 1st baseball team, NY Knickerbockers organize, adopt rule code.

Via Britannica / On This Day

