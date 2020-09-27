Reading Time: < 1 minute

1066 William the Conqueror’s troops set sail for England.

1290 Earthquake in the Gulf of Chihli (Bohai Sea) near China, reportedly kills 100,000 people.

1540 Society of Jesus (Jesuits) founded by Ignatius Loyola confirmed by Pope Paul III in Rome.

1779 John Adams negotiates Revolutionary War peace terms with Great Britain.

1821 Mexican revolutionary forces led by Agustín de Iturbide occupy Mexico City as Spanish withdraw, bringing an end to the Mexican War of Independence.

1822 French scholar Jean-François Champollion announces he has deciphered Egyptian hieroglyphics using the Rosetta Stone.

1905 The physics journal Annalen der Physik publishes Albert Einstein’s paper “Does the Inertia of a Body Depend Upon Its Energy Content?”, introducing the equation E=mc²..

1908 Henry Ford’s first Ford Model T automobile leaves the Piquette Plant in Detroit, Michigan.

2008 Chinese astronaut Zhai Zhigang performed China’s first spacewalk.

2019 A week of international climate change protests—led by youths, notably Swedish activist Greta Thunberg—ended, with millions having participated in the demonstrations.

Births & Deaths:

1590 Twelve days after being elected pope, Urban VII died, making his papacy the shortest in history.

Film & TV:

1993 British crime series “Cracker” created by Jimmy McGovern starring Robbie Coltrane debuts on ITV in the UK.

Music:

1912 W. C. Handy publishes “Memphis Blues”, considered the 1st blues song.

Sport:

1923 NY Yankee Lou Gehrig hits 1st of his 493 HRs.

Via Britannica / On This Day

